Have you seen wanted Nicholas Quinn?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted.

Nicholas Quinn, aged 35 and from Hemel Hempstead, is wanted for recall to prison.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, quoting crime reference 41/961/18.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org