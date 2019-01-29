Have you seen this wanted man with links to Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted in connection with grievous bodily harm.

Chris Carrington, aged 25, of no fixed address, has connections to Bovingdon and Hemel Hempstead.

Wanted Chris Carrington

This picture of Chris was taken in 2014 so his appearance may have changed.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org