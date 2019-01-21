Have you seen this wanted man with links to Hemel Hempstead?

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating wanted Craig Batten.

The 43-year-old, of no fixed address, is being sought by police for failing to appear at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on January 18 in connection with vehicle interference.

He has connections to Hemel Hempstead, Hitchin and St Albans.

If you have seen Craig, or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 41/10102/19.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.