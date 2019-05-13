Have you seen this stolen jewellery from Tring?

Police have released images of distinctive jewellery stolen during a burglary in Tring.

Dunsley Farm Shop in London Road was targeted by offender(s) in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, May 6.

They forced the front door and stole cash from the tills, a laptop and a significant amount of handmade jewellery.

PC Lazarus Clark from the Tring Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This jewellery is made by the owner of the business and then sold in the farm shop. These items are very distinctive and one of a kind.

“I’m appealing for anyone who believes they have seen the jewellery pictured or been offered any of the items for sale to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Clark by emailing lazarus.clark@herts.pnn.police.uk, submitting information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/40592/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

