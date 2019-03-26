Have you seen these stolen wedding rings from Hemel?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace two wedding rings following a burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

Between 9.50am and 3.50pm on Tuesday, March 19, offender(s) broke into a flat in Waveney, before stealing jewellery from the property.

Have you seen these wedding rings

Detective Constable Peter Spiers said: “During the burglary the offender(s) stole the victims’ wedding rings (pictured) which are obviously of great sentimental value to them.

“I’m appealing for anyone who believes they have seen these rings since they were stolen or has been offered them for sale to please get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/25669/19