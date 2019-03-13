Have you seen stolen motorhome from Berkhamsted Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police are asking for the public's help to trace a stolen Fiat Motorhome. Officers believe the vehicle was stolen sometime between Wednesday March 6 and Tuesday March 12 from Northchurch. Have you seen this vehicle? The motorhome might be parked up somewhere local, so if you see one similar, please phone police on 101. Have you seen this vehicle? Arrests made and stolen goods seized in raid of Hemel traveller site Aggressive beggar jailed for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order in Hemel Hempstead