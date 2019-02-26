Have you seen missing teenage girl from Tring?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace 17-year-old girl Phillippa Meyer who has gone missing from Aldbury.

Phillippa, from the village near Tring, was last seen at home at around 10pm yesterday (Monday, February 25).

Missing Phillippa Meyer

She is described as being around 5ft 4in tall with blue eyes, freckles and very short dyed blonde hair.

Phillippa was last seen wearing an oversized denim bomber jacket, a blue hoodie, a light coloured T-shirt and black jeans.

She may have her bicycle with her, which is a blue/black Trek bike.

Anyone who has seen Phillippa or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 188 of February 26.

If you believe you are with Phillippa now or have seen her in the last few moments please call 999 immediately.