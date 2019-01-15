Have you seen missing Luz Margory Isaza Villegas?

Police are urgently appealing for the public’s help to find a woman who is missing from Hemel Hempstead.

Luz Margory Isaza Villegas, aged 50, was last seen by neighbours in the early afternoon of Saturday (January 12) and spoke to a family member on the phone just before 3.20pm on the same day.

It is believed that Luz may be in the Hemel Hempstead or Berkhamsted area, where police are continuing to search. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

If you have seen Luz since she was reported missing or have information about where she might have been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 679 of January 13.

If you believe you are with Luz now or have seen her in the last few moments please call 999 immediately.

>A 55 year old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested in connection with Luz’s disappearance. He remains in police custody at this time.