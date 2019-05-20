Have you seen diamond ring stolen from Hemel home?

Police investigating a theft in Hemel Hempstead are releasing an image of the diamond ring that was stolen.

The item of jewellery is thought to have been taken from a home in Bedmond Road on Monday, April 15.

Have you seen this ring?

PC Angharad Millett, who is investigating, said: “This ring, which is of great sentimental value to the owner, has a gold band and three diamonds.

“I’m appealing for anyone who may have seen it or been offered it for sale to please get in touch as soon as possible as you may have information that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Millett by emailing angharad.millett@herts.pnn.police.uk , report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/34165/19.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.