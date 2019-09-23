Four men wanted after high-speed police chase on A41 near Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for witnesses after four men on the run from officers abandoned a Mercedes on the A41.

On Thursday, September 19, a car allegedly involved in a burglary and a number of suspicious incidents in Dacorum was chased by police on the A41.

The vehicle was then abandoned on the westbound carriageway and the passengers - believed to be four men - fled across fields towards Ashley Green.

A rolling road block was put in place on the A41 and the vehicle was recovered.

Officers carried out a thorough search of the area but no suspects were found, however items were recovered as evidence.

If you saw a silver Mercedes acting suspiciously on Thursday, or have any information you think may assist the investigation call 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.