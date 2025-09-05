An actor who appeared in a popular ITV series has been found guilty of abusing girls in the Hertfordshire area.

Following a week-long trial John Shannon, who is also known as John Alford, aged 53, of Hartham Road, Islington, was found guilty of sexually assaulting girls.

A jury found the actor guilty of six sexual offences with children in St Albans Crown Court today.

He was convicted of the following:

John Shannon

 Count 1 – Sexual activity with a child

 Count 2 - Sexual activity with a child

 Count 3 – Penetrative sexual activity with a child

 Count 4 - Penetrative sexual activity with a child

 Count 5 – Penetrative sexual assault

 Count 6 - Sexual assault

St Albans Court heard that police started investigating Shannon in April 2022, he was first arrested that month, but was not formally charged until July, 2023. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at a hearing in St Albans Crown Court in September, 2023.

During the trial, the court heard that in the early hours of April 9, two girls aged 14 and 15 were having a sleepover at a friend’s house in Hoddesdon.

Shannon arrived at the property during the evening as a guest of the homeowner and was intoxicated. The court heard that he bought alcohol for the underage victims and then lured one of the victims into sexual intercourse on two occasions. He also sexually assaulted the second victim twice whilst she was falling asleep on the sofa.

He will be sentenced for all six offences on December 5, 2025.

Investigator Laura Harrison, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team, said: “Throughout this trial, Shannon consistently denied any sexual activity and maintained that the two child victims were attempting to extort him for money—despite the fact that neither child knew who Shannon was, nor that he was an actor, as they were born long after his career began. At no point did Shannon accept responsibility, admit guilt, or show any remorse for his actions.

“There is no doubt that Shannon’s behaviour that evening was predatory and carried out solely for his own sexual gratification. Reporting offences of this nature is never easy. I want to commend the victims for their courage in coming forward and for the strength they have shown throughout this lengthy and complex investigation. Their determination has never wavered, and this is testament to their bravery.”