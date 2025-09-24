Former Hemel Hempstead police officer jailed for raping two women

A sacked police officer from Hemel Hempstead has been sent to jail after he was found guilty of raping two women.

Jake Cummings, 26, was sentenced to 16 years in prison at a St Albans Crown Court hearing yesterday.

His charges relate to a trial held earlier this year, where Cummings, who previously served as a Metropolitan Police officer, was found guilty of raping two women.

Cummings was also convicted of three counts of coercive controlling behaviour, two counts of voyeurism and three counts of stalking in a separate trial held in October, 2024. A jury could not reach a conclusion on whether Cummings was guilty of two counts of rape at the end of that trial.

Following a subsequent re-trial for the two rape offences in July 2025, Cummings was found guilty of two counts of rape.

Today he was sentenced to 16 years running concurrently, he was also given an extended sentence on licence for a further two years. He was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and barred from working with children.

Neil Vaughan, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Jake Cummings thought that he was above the law, but his convictions prove otherwise. “These women did not know one another, but together they painted a compelling picture which laid bare the vile pattern of abuse inflicted by Cummings. “We worked closely with Hertfordshire Police following a complex investigation which highlighted the dark reality of domestic abuse. “We hope his convictions reiterate the clear message that the CPS will relentlessly pursue justice for victims of rape and serious sexual offences.”

The investigation into his offending began when a victim made a report in February 2024.

Following media attention about the case, a second victim came forward later that same month, following the charge and remand of Cummings.

Officers identified a third victim through the download of Cummings’ mobile device in April 2024.

All three women had been in separate relationships with Jake Cummings across a period of over four years.

When sentencing the former police officer, Judge Bilal Siddique said: “Your relationships with all three women involved extensive coercive manipulating behaviour. You [Cummings] used your position as a police officer to control your victims; this was anything but impulsive behaviour.

“The totality of your offending demonstrates you don’t take no for an answer from women. You were a serving police officer. Your offending must have been abundantly obvious to you.”

Victim impact statements were read out in court. One said: “It has had a significant psychological toll on me. I struggle to go out alone even now, I have to be on the phone to someone. I can’t walk the dog on my own anymore. I lock the car doors when I am driving.”

Another said: “He [Cummings] made me feel awful on a daily basis. I didn’t have a say in my own life; we did everything he wanted to do. I didn’t get a choice in what we did. I was told what to do constantly.”

A third victim said: “I didn’t feel like I could leave, I felt trapped.

“Every morning, I would dread waking up. I felt helpless as I lost all autonomy and control over my life. He dictated everything for me.”

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “I am pleased to see that Cummings, a domestic abuse predator has been brought to justice.

“The impact that his offending has had on his victims will live with them forever. I commend all three of them for their courageousness in coming forward and assisting us with our investigation.”