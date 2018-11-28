Fly-tipping incident near Hemel Hempstead sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for information after illegally dumped waste blocked a road near Hemel Hempstead.

Officers attended at 2.13pm on Monday (November 26) and moved the rubbish to the side of Dodds Lane to allow vehicles to pass. Herts Highways were informed.

Anyone with information that could help police to identify the person responsible for the flytipping is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 374 of November 26 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report