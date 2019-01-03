Firefighters find cannabis factory when called to house fire in Kings Langley

Fire crews discovered around 100 cannabis plants after a blaze broke out at a Kings Langley property on New Year’s Eve (Monday).

Police were contacted by the fire service shortly before 3am, to advise they were attending an incident at an address in Chipperfield Road.

Kings Langley cannabis factory

Firefighters then found what was believed to cannabis growing in the property.

Officers from the Constabulary’s Operational Support Group attended and the plants were seized.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled drug (Class B cannabis) and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Inspector Ian Grout, from the Operational Support Group, said: “Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident but it could have easily been a very different story.

Kings Langley cannabis factory

“Cannabis factories can pose a serious danger to life, as electrical safety features are often bypassed and holes are cut into internal walls which would allow a fire to take hold and spread rapidly, possibly even to neighbouring properties.”

He continued: “There has been a significant increase in the number of factories discovered in Hertfordshire and we are working hard to make the county a hostile place for organised crime groups to operate.

“However, we also need the public to assist us in our fight by reporting any suspicious activity to police and looking out for tell-tale signs that a cannabis factory may be operating in their neighbourhood. In doing so, you could potentially help save someone’s life.”

What to look out for?

· A strong and sickly sweet smell

· Lighting and ventilation equipment being taken into the house

· Windows always covered or blocked off

· People coming and going at all hours or neighbours you never see

· Strong and constant lighting at all hours

· High levels of condensation

· Constant buzz of ventilation equipment

· Lots of power cables around the property

Anyone with information can contact the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. For over 30 years, Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.