Female jogger suffers broken ribs during brutal assault in Bovingdon

Police investigating an assault on a jogger in Bovingdon are releasing an E-fit image of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries.

The incident occurred in Shantock Lane, between 4.55pm and 5.10pm on Monday, 17 June.

News

A woman aged in her 30s was jogging along the road when she was approached from behind and pushed over.

She was then punched and kicked several times to the ribs, stomach and face by an unknown man, who then left the area in the company of a second male.

Nothing was taken during the incident.

Detective Constable Laura Brine, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “The victim suffered facial injuries and suspected broken ribs and has understandably been left frightened by what happened.

E-fit image of the suspected attacker

“This is an unusual incident and we are doing all we can to trace those involved. As part of our enquiries, we would like to identify the person pictured and would ask anyone who recognises him to please come forward.

I would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen two men acting suspiciously in the area at the time.”

DC Brine added: “We are aware that reports have been circulating online suggesting there may have been a second similar incident involving a female jogger.

"However, we have carried out enquiries and we are satisfied that these incidents are in fact one and the same. No further reports have been made to police at this time.

“While we would not want to discourage anyone from getting out and enjoying leisure activities, we would advise people to take steps to help keep themselves safe.

"Consider running with a friend or group, avoid isolated routes and always let someone know where you’re going.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who recognises the person pictured, should contact DC Brine via email to laura.brine@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/55191/19.

You can also report information online atwww.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched hereherts.police.uk/contact