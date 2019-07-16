Family pay tribute to 'loving' Hemel grandma who died after road collision

The family of an 86-year-old woman, who died after a road collision, have paid tribute to the well-known community figure.

Diana Edwards, who had lived in Hemel Hempstead for 25 years, was walking home from her daily shopping trip when she was involved in a collision with a single-decker coach on Leighton Buzzard Road on Friday, June 28.

Diana Edwards

She died on Wednesday, July 10.

Born in north London, one of three children, as a young women she was a keen horse-rider and racing cyclist and emigrated to Canada in 1954 with her husband, moving to New Zealand in the early 1970s and back to the UK later that decade.

She worked for Northamptonshire County Council’s social services department for many years and moved to Hemel when she took early retirement.

A mother of one son and two daughters, with six grandchildren, Diana was an active member of the local University of the Third Age (U3A), helping to run one of its painting groups for many years.

She enjoyed playing Scrabble, whist, bowls and had been an accomplished bridge player and golfer, winning many trophies. She still volunteered at St John’s Church’s friendship teas.

“She was very independent, a keen walker and still walked into town every day,” said her eldest daughter.

“She was very active, a regular churchgoer at St John’s, Boxmoor, who always had to be doing something useful, like gardening. She was very smart, was a plain speaker and didn’t suffer fools gladly, but she was also very generous, a kind and loving person.”

Police investigating the collision, which happened just before 1.15pm on Friday June 28, are still seeking witnesses to the incident – particularly anyone who may have captured footage on dash cameras. The air ambulance was called to the scene.

PC Carl Callan, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “While we have already spoken to a number of people as part of our enquiries into the incident we would still like further witnesses to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of what happened.”

Anyone with information should contact investigating officer PC Callan via email to carl.callan@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101