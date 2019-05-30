Family cat found 'mutilated' near Hemel Hempstead sparks police appeal

A family cat was found mutilated in the Nash Mills area on Tuesday, in what is believed to be a "human-related" incident according to an animal rescue charity.

Police were called by a vet in Hemel at 5.49pm on Tuesday who was reporting a deceased cat, which she believed had been mutilated, had been brought into the veterinary surgery in Risedale Road.

Animal rescue charity SNARL said the nature of the cat's death was confirmed as "human-related" by vets.

In a statement on its Facebook page, SNARL said: "We confirm local social media reports that a mutilated cat was found in this area and taken into a vet on the morning of Tuesday.

"The incident has been confirmed by vets as human-related and one of our team attended at the surgery that night.

"Leaflets will be distributed in the area and a check for CCTV done over the next 48 hours.

It is not known exactly where in Nash Mills the body was found

"Rest in peace Smudge. Our thoughts are with your loved ones this evening xx"

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, quoting crime reference 41/48304/19

"Alternatively speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched here herts.police.uk/contactor call the non-emergency number 101."