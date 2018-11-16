Extra year of jail for scout leader who assaulted boys in Hemel Hempstead

A former scout leader and youth football coach has been sentenced to an extra year in prison after pleading guilty to further historic sexual offences against children.

Neil Borgeat, 67, formerly of Tockington Lane, Almondsbury, Somerset, pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault on boys under the age of 14.

The charges relate to offences spanning a period of 15 years during the 1970s and 1980s, when Borgeat was working as a scout leader and coaching youth football in Hemel Hempstead.

The three victims were aged between eight and 13 at the time of the abuse and were under Borgeat’s care as a direct result of his trusted roles in the community.

Borgeat is currently serving a three-year sentence after he was previously convicted of historical sexual offences against children on February 5, in relation to abuse that he carried out against three other victims between 1982 and 1990.

The three victims in this latest case bravely came forward after seeing the coverage of Borgeat’s sentencing in the media earlier this year.

At Luton Crown Court on Monday (November 12), Borgeat was sentenced to an additional 12 months in custody for each charge of indecent assault.

The sentences will run concurrently, which means Borgeat’s overall prison sentence has been extended by a year.

Detective Constable Laura Chillingworth, from Hertfordshire Police’s historic child abuse investigation team, said: “I want to commend the bravery of the victims in this case who found the courage to come forward and disclose the abuse they suffered more than three decades ago.

“It must have taken great strength to speak about what happened to them and as a result Borgeat will spend longer behind bars.

“He groomed both the victims and their families, making them believe that they were safe with him.

“I hope that the victims in this case take some comfort in the fact that justice has finally been done.”

>Herts Police take all allegations of sexual and physical abuse seriously no matter how long ago the offences may have occurred, and have specialist officers who are training in supporting victims through the investigation process.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of this type of abuse can contact police by calling 101, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.