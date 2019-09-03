Elderly woman pushed against wall during purse snatch in Hemel Hempstead

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a purse snatch in Hemel Hempstead.

At around 8.30pm on Friday, August 30, an elderly lady was walking through an alleyway between the NCP car park and the old Royal Bank of Scotland, towards the Marlowes, when she was approached by a female who asked if she could change a £10 note.

As the victim got her purse out, the female pushed the victim into the wall and snatched her purse from her, before running off towards Iceland.

The suspect is described as white, aged in her late teens to early 20s, of medium build, with shoulder length fair hair. She was wearing a dark jacket.

Investigator Deborah Newsham, from the Hemel Hempstead Local Crime Unit, said: “Although very shaken, thankfully the victim was not hurt during the incident.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen a female matching the description given to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should email deborah.newsham@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/78802/19.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.