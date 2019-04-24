Eight Hemel businesses burgled in space of 10 days

Police are appealing for witnesses following a spate of business burglaries in Hemel Hempstead.

Four burglaries took place in Stoneycroft, two in St John’s Road, and two in Rossgate, between April 13 and April 23. They are believed to be linked.

Between 4pm on April 19 and 9.30am on April 22, offenders gained entry to Hair in St John’s Road by forcing open a back door. £5 in change was taken from a money box kept under the reception desk.

Also in St John’s Road, between 11.30pm on April 21 and 5pm on April 22, offenders gained access to Indian Spice by forcing open a rear door. The till, containing £50, was stolen.

Between midnight and 1pm on April 21, offenders entered Beijing Chef in Stoneycroft by forcing a door. A till containing £100 was stolen.

And between midnight on April 21 and 3am on April 22, offenders gained access to U Cut hairdressers in Stoneycroft by smashing the glass front door. At this stage it appears nothing was stolen.

Between midnight on April 20 and 1pm on April 21, offenders broke into Lucky Star in Stoneycroft by forcing the front door. The till, which contained cash, was stolen.

And between 4.45pm on April 13 and 10.10am the following day, offenders gained access to Sun Junkies in Stoneycroft by forcing open the front door. The till was stolen.

In Rossgate, on April 19, offenders broke into Sahara Bar and Restaurant between 1.10am and 1.15am by smashing the front door. 10 bottles of alcohol were taken, as well as the restaurant’s till containing £100 were stolen.

And also in Rossgate, at around 2.45am on April 19, offenders gained entry to the Swan Cleaners in Rossgate and stole a till and a charity box.

Call police on 101.