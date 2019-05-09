Drug dealer jailed for offences in Berkhamsted

A man from Berkhamsted has been jailed for 21 months for drug offences.

Philip Ogundipe, aged 32, of Loxley Road, pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday, April 30 to the following offences:

- Possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine) on June 5, 2018.

- Possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (crack cocaine) on June 5, 2018.

- Possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (heroin) on June 5, 2018.

- Possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) on June 5, 2018.

He was sentenced to 21 months in prison for each Class A drug offence to run concurrently and was given no separate penalty for possession of cannabis.

A further charge of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis) on June 5, 2018 was ordered to lie on file.

Berkhamsted and Tring Sergeant Ryan Hemmings said: “Ogundipe’s neighbours were plagued by the smell of cannabis coming from his flat.

“Partnership work with Dacorum Borough Council meant that we were able to secure a temporary Closure Order on Ogundipe’s flat. This was initially for three months but was later extended twice resulting in the closure lasting a total of six months. The order came to an end in January this year.

“Now that he has been jailed for his offending the residents can regain their quality of life and live in peace.

“We will continue to work with the local council around Ogundipe’s housing when the time comes for him to be released from prison.”

Sgt Hemmings added: “We are determined to tackle those who are involved in the supply of drugs and we need the help of those who live and work in the borough to provide information so that we can take the appropriate action.

“Those involved in the supply of drugs often exploit and take advantage of society’s most vulnerable, including children and those who may be an easy target for a range of reasons.”

Anyone who suspects drug dealing is taking place in their neighbourhood can report it to police online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, by calling the non-emergency number 101, or to remain completely anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”