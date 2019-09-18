Drug dealer jailed after being caught in Hemel car park with over £1,000 worth of heroin, cocaine and cannabis

A drug dealer has been jailed for three years after being caught in possession of heroin, cocaine and cannabis in a Hemel Hempstead car park.

Jamal Walter, 25, from London, appeared before St Albans Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).

He had previously pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to supply, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

The court had heard that on Thursday, November 22 2018, officers received information regarding a black Audi A3.

The vehicle was known to be involved in drug dealing in the Hemel Hempstead area and had failed to stop for police the previous day.

After an area search the officers found the car in a small car park in Maylands Avenue, parked directly in front of a safety bollard.

They manoeuvred their unmarked vehicle in front of the Audi to block it in.

When officers approached the driver’s door and found it locked, Walter attempted to get away by driving forwards into the unmarked police car, then backwards into the bollard.

Officers used their metal batons and smashed the Audi’s windows to disable the vehicle and detain Walter.

He was then searched and found to be in possession of over £1,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and heroin, as well as £273 in cash.

They also found and seized three mobile phones, as well as a handwritten list of mobile numbers.

Detective Constable Stephen Cahill, who investigated the case, said: “I am pleased that a drug offender is behind bars and a large amount of Class A drugs has been prevented from reaching the streets."