Drivers warned after spate of vehicle crime in Dacorum - with phones, handbags and even number plates stolen

Drivers are being warned after a spate of vehicle crime in Dacorum has seen handbags, mobile phones and even number plates being stolen.

Since the start of the year, there have been seven reports of thefts from vehicles in Tring, Berkhamsted, Ashridge and Little Gaddesden.

Sergeant Sarah Anderson, from the Berkhamsted and Tring Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Since the beginning of the year, we have seen a small rise in reports of vehicle crime – particularly in rural areas – with items stolen including number plates, bank cards, handbags and mobile phones.

“In many cases thieves have targeted vehicles left unattended while their owners have been exercising in the local countryside.

“We’d like to reassure the community that we are investigating these incidents, increasing our high visibility patrols in the affected areas and working with our Crime Reduction and Community Safety team to install preventative signage in hotspot locations.

“In the meantime, we want to make the public aware of these incidents so they can review their own security measures and help stop their vehicles being targeted by opportunist thieves."

She added: “It seems obvious, but ensuring your car is fully locked is an essential part of your vehicle’s safety. It can be easy to get distracted when exiting your vehicle, but it is so

important to make sure the last thing you do before leaving your car unattended is lock it.

“Lastly, please make sure that all valuables are removed from inside the vehicle and that nothing is left on display. Even items such as sunglasses, coats and loose change can be enough to entice a criminal to break in."