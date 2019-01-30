Dead horse and pony found dumped near Kings Langley

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after two dead horses were found dumped in Sarratt.

An adult horse and a pony were found in Deadmans Ash Lane at the junction with Bottom Lane outside a gate leading into a field just before 6.30pm on Monday (January 28).

Police news

PC Marcus Zost, who is investigating, said: “We believe these animals were dumped after they had already died and were transported to the location in a vehicle a short time before being found by a member of the public.

“I’m appealing for anyone who was in the area on Monday afternoon/evening to consider whether they saw anything suspicious that could help us with our enquiries.

“I understand that news of this incident will be distressing to the local community and would like to stress that we are working to identify those involved and have informed the RSPCA.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Zost by emailing marcus.zost@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/9265/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.



Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org