Dacorum man jailed after convictions for two drug offences, plus series of break-ins and thefts

Recent court cases from across Hertfordshire

Richard Walter Moore, 27, of Figtree Hill, Hemel Hempstead.

On August 23, at Hemel Hempstead, stole meat, to the value of £53, belonging to One Stop. To pay compensation of £53.

On June 28, at Hemel Hempstead, stole clothing, to the value of £37.98, belonging to New Look. To pay compensation of £37.98.

On September 13, at Hemel Hempstead, not being at his place of abode, had with him an article for use in the course of, or in connection with theft, namely a foil-lined bag. No separate penalty.

Luke James Butler, 29, of no fixed abode.

On July 3 at Hemel Hempstead, had in his possession a small quantity (one wrap) of diamorphine a controlled drug of Class A. No separate penalty. Heroin to be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed.

On July 3 at Hemel Hempstead, had in his possession a small quantity (one wrap) of cocaine a controlled drug of Class A. No separate penalty. Cocaine to be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed.

Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment in that he failed to attend as instructed on June 26, July 4, and July 15; Failed to provide an acceptable explanation to cover the absences within 5 working days. Committed to prison for 7 days consecutive. Reason: Offence so serious because sentencing guidelines, complete disregard of previous orders and previous convictions.

On September 3 at Hemel Hempstead having entered as a trespasser a building, namely The Snow Centre, stole therein a ski instructor’s jacket to the value of £300. Committed to prison for 14 weeks. Reason: Offence so serious because sentencing guidelines, complete disregard of previous orders and previous convictions. To pay compensation of £250.

On June 30 at Berkhamsted having entered as a trespasser Woods Garden Centre stole therein charity boxes containing donated monies of a value unknown. Committed to prison for 16 weeks consecutive. Reason: Offence so serious because sentencing guidelines, complete disregard of previous orders and previous convictions. To pay compensation of £100.

Between September 3-4 at Hemel Hempstead entered as a trespasser Beta Health Clinic, with intent to steal. Committed to prison for 12 weeks concurrent. Reason: Offence so serious because sentencing guidelines, complete disregard of previous orders and previous convictions. To pay compensation of £150.

On September 15 at Hemel Hempstead, stole a bottle of Jack Daniels, to the value of £24.99, belonging to Nisa supermarket. Committed to prison for 2 weeks concurrent. Reason: Offence so serious because sentencing guidelines, complete disregard of previous orders and previous convictions. To pay compensation of £24.99.

Richard Egan, 51, of Penrose Court, Hemel Hempstead. Between June 3-30 at Hemel Hempstead pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that on June 4 you sent several unwanted and abusive text messages; on June 6 he made an unwanted approach to his victim in the street; on June 8 you loitered outside his victim’s home address; on June 29 you made an unwanted and unwelcome visit to his victim’s home address. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months. Reason: Offence so serious. Reason for custody: previous conviction against same victim lack of notice of warnings. The defendant must comply with the following requirements within the supervision period of 18 months: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Offender to comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments (with the responsible officer or someone else nominated by them), or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 30 days. Restraining order made for the defendant in the following terms: non contact direct or indirectly with his victim and not to go to any address at which she lives. This order lasts until October 2, 2025.

Ashley Curtler, 18, of New Park Drive, Hemel Hempstead. On September 14 at Hemel Hempstead in the county of Hertfordshire had in his possession two pills of methylenedioxymethylamphetamine a controlled drug of Class A. Fined £120, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £40 to the Crown Prosecution Service. MDMA to be forfeited and destroyed.