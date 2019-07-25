Cyclist dies after serious collision on A41 near Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision on the A41 yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway, between Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted, at around 2.30pm and involved a Suzuki Swift and a cyclist.

Sadly, the cyclist passed away at the scene.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

PC Carl Callan, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

"We are currently working to establish the circumstances around what happened and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or events leading up to it, to please come forward. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Carl Callan from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via email to carl.callan@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 485 of 24 July.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched here.