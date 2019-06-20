Crashed BMW found 'hanging' off historic bridge near Hemel Hempstead

A historic bridge over the River Gade was badly damaged after a collision yesterday morning (Wednesday).

At 4.52am police were called to a black BMW 320 D which was found partially hanging off North Bridge in Water End, Hemel Hempstead.

The Grade II-listed bridge, which dates back to 1800, suffered severe damage to a wall as a result of the collision.

A police spokesman said: "The vehicle was driven by a male and two female passengers were also in the car.

"All three occupants were able to exit the car with one of the passengers reporting minor injuries.

"The fire service were called alongside the ambulance and Highways England.

"Damage was caused to the bridge and the road was closed for a short period while the damage was assessed and as the vehicle was recovered."

Two way temporary traffic lights are currently in use at the bridge for safety measures.

More to follow.