Crackdown on rural crimes across Hertfordshire

Hare coursing, fly-tipping and damage to crops are the focus of police attention across Hertfordshire during Rural Crime Week

Officers, working in conjunction with partner agencies, are carrying out targeted patrols and operations across known hotspots and vulnerable areas, to disrupt and deter would-be criminals.

They are also speaking with members of the rural community to talk to them about any issues they are experiencing and giving crime prevention advice.

And officers are using Rural Crime Week to further promote What 3 Words, an app which allows people to pinpoint their location to within three metres squared, something which could prove crucial during an emergency in a remote location.

Chief Inspector Lynda Coates said: “Hertfordshire has large rural areas which can face quite unique crime issues. This is something the Constabulary takes seriously all year round but we will be using Rural Crime Week to place additional focus on criminals who specifically target these communities.

“When a crime occurs in a rural area, it has the potential to have a significant impact not only on the victim themselves but, in many cases, their livelihood and the community as a whole. We want to reassure our rural communities that we understand the issues they face and work with them to help prevent them from becoming victims of crime.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101.

If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org