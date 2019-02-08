Council house repossessed over drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in Hemel Hempstead

Dacorum Borough Council has won the right to repossess a Hemel property following complaints of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

The tenant, Dylan Powell, of Marnham Rise, Hemel Hempstead, had appealed to the High Court and the Court of Appeal but on both times these were dismissed.

Courts

The court first granted a suspended possession order for the house on 23 October 2015 due to anti-social behaviour.

Further complaints were received against Powell of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing which resulted in a six month premises closure at the property.

It was found at court that Powell has engaged in further anti-social behaviour and that Dacorum Borough Council had complied with its duties, therefore, the Court of Appeal gave permission for the warrant for possession of the house in Marnham Rise to be executed.

Nicola Lobendhan, Dacorum Borough Council Anti-social Behaviour Team Leader: “This has been a challenging and long running case, but evidences our determination to protect the wider community from the anti social actions committed by individuals that blight the lives of those around them.”

Cllr Neil Harden, Portfolio Holder for Community and Regulatory Services said: “This action shows the council’s commitment to dealing with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing within the borough, by working closely with local residents and partner agencies, in order to deliver a safe Dacorum for people to live and work.”