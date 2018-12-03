Champagne shoplift sparks CCTV appeal in Berkhamsted

Police are releasing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as part of enquiries following an incident of shoplifting in Berkhamsted.

At 5.10pm on Wednesday, November 14, a man entered Marks & Spencer on the High Street and took three bottles of champagne.

He then left the shop and turned left towards Costa.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information that can assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him or believes they witnessed the incident is asked to contact PC Lauren Jackson by emailing lauren.jackson@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/57561/18 or reporting the information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.