CCTV released following theft from vehicle in Hemel Hempstead

Police investigating a theft from a vehicle in Hemel Hempstead have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to for help with their enquiries.

In the early hours of Saturday, October 13 the rear window of a vehicle was smashed in Bennetts End Close and a power drill was stolen from a tool box.

CCTV footage

Officers would like to speak with the people pictured as they may have information which could assist the investigation.

