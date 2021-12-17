CCTV image released after indecent exposure on bus travelling between Hemel and Watford

Officers investigating an indecent exposure on a bus travelling between Hemel Hempstead and Watford have released a CCTV image of a man who might be able to help with their enquiries.

The incident happened on the Arriva 500 bus at around 1.15pm on Monday 8 November.

Detective Constable James Macpherson, who is investigating, said: “We would like to speak to the man pictured as he could have vital information that might help our enquiries.

Do you recognise this man?

"If you recognise him, please get in touch.

“We believe this incident may be linked to a similar incident which happened on the same bus in Hemel Hempstead on Wednesday 20 October.

"Please be assured that we take reports of this nature extremely seriously and are doing all we can to trace the offender.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at [email protected] quoting crime reference 41/87288/21.”