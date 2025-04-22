CCTV image released after Hemel Hempstead brawl involving a golf club and a machete

By James Lowson
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 17:26 BST
Police officers want to speak to this manPolice officers want to speak to this man
Hertfordshire Constabulary has released a CCTV image in connection with a brawl that was reported in Hemel Hempstead.

At around 2.10am on Sunday police officers were told of a brawl taking place in Old Town. Men involved in the fight were carrying weapons including a

machete and a golf club, that were seized by police officers.

Five people were arrested at the scene and have since been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Our investigation is ongoing, and I am asking anyone with information to please come forward. We are releasing this CCTV image because we believe the person pictured may have been in the area at the time and could have information to assist the investigation.

“Is this you, or do you recognise this person? Please email me via [email protected] with any information.

“Additionally, if you have any footage of the incident then please refrain from posting this on social media and instead upload it to

https://upload.5fdams.aetopia.net/?ref=S6Q7G4.”

Information can also be reported to the police force online, via its web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/36119/25.

