CCTV appeal following assault in Hemel Hempstead

Police are releasing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries following an assault in Grovehill.

Between 5.10pm and 5.25pm on Tuesday, February 19, a member of staff at the Tesco Express store in Henry Wells Square was punched in the face.

The offender then left but returned a short time later and punched the victim again knocking him to the floor before running away.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he was in the area at the time of the offence and may have information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Charlie Lumm by emailing charles.Lumm@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/16433/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org