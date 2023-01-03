CCTV appeal after woman in 70s has purse stolen at Sainsbury's car park in Hemel Hempstead

Police want to speak to this man

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a woman in her 70s had her purse stolen in a supermarket car park.

The victim had just returned her trolley to the bay at around 10.40am on December 15 when a man called out to her to say she had left some shopping in her trolley.

Advertisement

She walked back to the trolley to find it was not her shopping.

Minutes later, when attempting to pay for fuel at the petrol station, she realised her purse was missing.

The offender was described as a white man, around 5ft 11in tall, with a dark hat. He spoke with a European accent.

Officers would like to speak with the person pictured as it is believed they may have information to assist the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

If you recognise him, email [email protected], report information online or via web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/101394/22.

PCSO Nigel Haggar, from Hemel Hempstead Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We urge people to be on their guard and take extra care of their wallets and purses when they are out shopping.

Advertisement