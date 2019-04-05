Cannabis seized after drugs bust in Tring

A small quantity of cannabis was seized after a warrant was executed at an address in Tring.

The operation was carried out by officers from Dacorum’s Scorpion Team*, with assistance from the Operational Support Group, in Miswell Lane on Sunday (March 31).

No arrests were made but enquiries are continuing at this time.

PC Swann said: “These warrants were carried out following intelligence from members of the public around drug supply. Drugs can have a big impact on local communities as they often cause more violent and acquisitive crime.

"If you suspect drug crime in your neighbourhood, please continue to report it to police so we can take appropriate action.

“If you are involved with drug crime, it’s only a matter of time before we knock on your door.”

If you are concerned about drug use in your neighbourhood or have information about who may be involved, you can report this online atwww.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org