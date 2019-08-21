Canine cop sniffs out driver who rammed police car in Hemel Hempstead

Police dog Tai caught a lead after sniffing out a suspect as he hid under a parked lorry near Hemel Hempstead.

Herts Police chased a driver down the A41 after he allegedly rammed one of their cars on Tuesday (August 20).

Police dog Tai

The vehicle – a blue Mondeo – was then found parked in a lay-bay off the main road.

And that’s when the German Shepherd was let loose. Tai tracked down the suspect while he hid under a lorry – and officers were able to make the collar.

> A 32-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion possession of Class A drugs with the intent to supply, fail to stop for police and dangerous driving.