Callous thief targets woman in her 90s at Hemel community centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a purse was stolen from a OAP during a distraction theft.

The victim, a woman in her 90s, was inside Chaulden Community Centre when a man holding a map asked her for directions to London.

She spoke to him for a moment and he left, after which the victim realised her purse – that she had put on a table alongside her coat and umbrella – had been taken.

It happened between 1.20pm and 1.30pm on Wednesday, June 12.

The man has been described as being aged in his 30s, with a tanned complexion and black hair.

Inspector Jeff Scott, from the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are very keen to hear from anyone who was in the Long Chaulden area around the time of the offence yesterday afternoon.

“This is a common and well-rehearsed method of distraction used to steal, so we would like to take this opportunity to ask you to be aware of those who approach you asking for help or directions.”

If you witnessed the incident or have information which could assist the police investigation call the Hertforshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.