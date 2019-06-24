Burglars use Audi to ram-raid Hemel shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars targeted a One Stop Shop in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Officers were called to Three Cherry Trees Lane, Hemel Hempstead at 1.51am after the shop was rammed with a car and burgled.

Visible damage was caused to the store's electric doors and an ATM.

The fire service arrived at the scene to help assist the investigation.

A police spokesman said: "A blue Audi S5 that was used in the incident, was seen driving from the scene towards the M1.

"The police are still at the scene as investigations looking into the incident continue.

"Anyone who may have any information that could help with our enquires are encouraged to call 101, quoting crime reference 41/56746/19."

