Burglaries spark CCTV appeal in Hemel Hempstead

Police investigating an incident at an address in Hemel Hempstead have released images of three people they would like to speak to for help with their enquiries.

Shortly before 2.30am on November 11, tools were taken from an outbuilding at an address in Park Road. Two vehicles parked on the driveway were also broken into. Sat navs and further tools were stolen.

Officers would like to speak with the people pictured as they may have information which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact PCSO Daniel McManus via email to daniel.mcmanus@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/62936/18. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org