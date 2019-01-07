Boy hit by car after driver failed to stop in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fail to stop collision involving a 12-year-old boy in Hemel Hempstead.

At around 4.30pm on Thursday (January 3) in Boxted Road, a silver/grey vehicle was involved in a collision with a 12 year old boy. He was crossing the road close to the mini roundabout at the junction with Hawthorn Lane.

The motorist – a woman described as being white, around 25 years old with dark black/purple hair tied up in a messy bun - was travelling towards Warners End Road. She initially stopped but then left the scene without providing her details.

PC Charlie Fuller, who is investigating, said: “Thankfully the boy was not seriously injured. He suffered bruising and did not require hospital treatment however, the motorist failed to stop and provide her details at the scene which is a criminal offence.

“I’m appealing for anyone who saw the collision or believes they know who the motorist is to get in touch as soon as possible.

“If you were in the area around the time and believe you may have dash cam footage of the collision please save and download it and make contact with me.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Fuller by emailing charlotte.fuller@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 531 of January 3 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.