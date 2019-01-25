Boy, 15, crashes stolen car into police vehicle near Hemel Hempstead

A 15-year-old boy who was found behind the wheel of a stolen car crashed into a police vehicle in an attempt to flee officers.

Police stopped a blue Ford Fiesta on the M1 at the junction with the M25 (J21) at around 3.50am on Tuesday (January 22).

Stolen car following the crash

After stopping the occupants of the vehicle attempted to drive off and collided with the front of a police vehicle.

Two people were detained.

A 15-year-old boy from London was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to provide a drugs test, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, dangerous driving, theft of bank cards and a robbery that is alleged to have occurred on November 1, 2018.

He has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to provide a drugs test, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and is due to appear at St Albans Youth Court on February 20.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue on the following offences:

- The theft of bank cards

- Aggravated vehicle taking

- The theft of a motor vehicle and robbery.