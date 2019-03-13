Boy, 14, among four arrested in police raid of Hemel traveller site

Officers recovered a quantity of suspected stolen items during morning warrants in Three Cherry Threes Lane today (Wednesday).
Police entered three addresses at around 7.20am with warrants granted under Section 8 of PACE (the Police and Criminal Evidence Act).
Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, the Operational Support Group, Intervention, Specials, the Road Policing Unit and the Mobile Scorpion Team attended.
A number of suspected stolen high value bicycles and other property including DIY power tools, hair styling equipment, baby milk power, make up and a power washer were recovered by officers.
The following arrests have been made:
- A 19 year old man and a 26 year old woman, both from Hemel Hempstead, have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
- A 29 year old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and theft.
- A 34 year old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of fraud.
- A 14 year old boy from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of theft.
They all remain in police custody at this time.