Boy, 14, among five arrested in police raid of Hemel traveller site

Officers recovered a quantity of suspected stolen items during morning warrants in Three Cherry Threes Lane today (Wednesday).

Police entered three addresses at around 7.20am with warrants granted under Section 8 of PACE (the Police and Criminal Evidence Act).

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, the Operational Support Group, Intervention, Specials, the Road Policing Unit and the Mobile Scorpion Team attended.

A number of suspected stolen high value bicycles and other property including DIY power tools, hair styling equipment, baby milk power, make up and a power washer were recovered by officers.

The following arrests have been made:

- A 19 year old man and a 26 year old woman, both from Hemel Hempstead, have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

- A 29 year old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and theft.

- A 34 year old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

- A 14 year old boy from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of theft.

They all remain in police custody at this time.

Suspected stolen bikes recovered at the scene

