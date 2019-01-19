Body found near Berkhamsted is missing Hemel woman

Police have confirmed the body found on Northchurch Common is that of missing Luz Margory Isaza Villegas.

Luz, aged 50, went missing from her Hemel Hempstead home on Saturday, January 12.

An extensive search was carried out and a body was sadly discovered by police at around 9am on Thursday (January 17).

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

> Rodrigo Alberto Giraldo Tascon, aged 55, from Ritcroft Street in Hemel Hempstead appeared at Hatfield Remand Court on January 17, charged with her murder and preventing a lawful and proper burial.

He was remanded into custody to appear before St Albans Crown Court on Monday, January 21.