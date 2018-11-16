Black Golf hit by two articulated lorries in serious collision on M1 near Northampton

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after an articulated lorry collided with a car on the M1 northbound yesterday.

The crash happened just prior to the Watford Gap services at around 4pm on Thursday (November 15).

A lorry collided with a black Gold GTI, causing the car to spin across two lanes, where it was struck by a second articulated lorry.

The 54-year-old driver of the golf was taken to University Hospital Coventry with head injuries.

An air ambulance attended the scene and the M1 was subsequently closed, resulting in at least six miles of stationary traffic.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.