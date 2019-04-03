Attempted sexual assault of teenage girl at Apsley Railway Station sparks appeal

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following an attempted sexual assault in Hemel Hempstead.

At around 10.45pm on November 8, 2018, a man followed a teenage girl, who exited a train at Apsley Railway Station on London Road, before attempting to inappropriately touch her.

Police Constable Alice Thwaites said: “Due to the CCTV operator having technical issues, we have only recently received the footage. We have carried out extensive enquiries and we are now appealing for the public’s help to assist us.

“We ask for anyone who may recognise this man to get in contact as he may be able to assist the investigation with important information about the case.”

Anyone who recognises the man should contact PC Thwaites on alice.thwaites@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/54510/18.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org