Attempted robbery of teenage boy sparks police appeal in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for anyone with information following an attempted robbery in Hemel Hempstead.

At around 7.35pm on Friday, May 10, a teenage boy was walking down Goldcroft with a friend when they passed another teenage boy who said “are you laughing at me?” to which the victim replied “no”.

After a short exchange, the offender asked the victim to hand over his mobile phone and made threats to him.

The victim did not hand over his phone and the offender left the scene walking off towards Kiln Ground.

The offender is described as black, around 16 years old, of slim build, and around 5ft 3in tall and was wearing a dark North Face hoody/jacket, black or grey tracksuit bottoms and black shoes with red laces.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Investigator Deborah Newsham on deborah.newsham@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/42011/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.