Assault at Tesco store sparks police appeal in Hemel Hempstead

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a store worker was assaulted at Tesco Express in Highfield.

At around 6.05pm on Friday, March 1, a member of staff at the Tesco store in Fletcher Way was pushed in the chest by a male. The victim did not suffer any injuries.

At the time of the incident the offender was with five other male youths who were possibly attempting to shoplift from the store.

They then left the shop and were seen running towards Cambrian Way.

PCSO Alex Mason said: “I’m appealing for anyone who was in the store around the time of the incident and believes they saw the group of youths or the assault itself, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact PCSO Mason by emailing alexander.mason@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/20409/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Tesco Express in Highfield

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org