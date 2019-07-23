Arson attack sparks CCTV appeal in Hemel Hempstead

Officers investigating an arson attack in Hemel Hempstead have released images of a man they would like to identify and speak to as part of their enquiries.

A woman was woken by her neighbours who told her that some of their rear garden fence panels were alight and that part of her fence was too.

Do you recognise this man?

On closer inspection the victims realised a fire had been set in a number of wheelie bins stored in the alleyway running behind the properties before it had spread to the wooden fence, causing extensive damage.

The fire brigade were called and firefighters extinguished the flames before making the scene safe.

It happened in Severnmead in the Grovehill area of the town just before 5am on Saturday June 29.

PCSO Charlie Lumm, from the Hemel Hempstead East Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This incident happened early in the morning so it’s lucky that the victims were so vigilant as if they hadn’t have spotted the fire it could have spread even further and caused even more damage.

“We would be very keen to speak to the man pictured as we believe he was in the area at the time of the incident and therefore could have information about what happened.

“If you recognise him, please contact us as soon as possible.”

You can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat here or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/588636/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org